By: M. Scott Morris | 187 Reads | 1 Shares

Patels Sign 5-Unit Deal To Expand Schlotzsky's

Vipul and Neha Patel, and husband-wife duo, signed a five-unit franchise agreement with parent company GoTo Foods to expand Schlotzsky's into the Detroit metro area.

Longtime Detroit-area residents, the Patels began their entrepreneurial journey with construction companies in Detroit and became Subway franchisees.

"Our experience in the fast casual space is what initially drew us into the brand, but it was the quality of the food that sealed the deal," Vipul Patel said. "The oven-baked sourdough bread outshines the competition, and we had a unique opportunity to debut this brand in an emerging market. Whether individuals are dining in our restaurants or having our food delivered hot and fresh right to their door, my wife and I are thrilled that we are the first to bring the great tastes and flavors of Schlotzsky's to the Detroit area."

They bring a wealth of knowledge from the franchise industry and, more specifically, the deli space. While site selection is still underway, the couple is targeting the western Detroit suburbs with the first location expected to open by mid-2025. These Detroit locations will join the three open and operating restaurants in Battle Creek, Michigan, growing Schlotzsky's footprint across the state.

"Continuing to expand the brand is a top priority for Schlotzsky's," said Brian Krause, GoTo Food's chief development officer. "With roots in Texas and locations throughout the Midwest, we are thrilled to expand Schlotzsky's further north into the Detroit market."

 

Published: October 2nd, 2024

