PE firm invests in Mathnasium's largest franchisee

By: M. Scott Morris | 195 Reads |

Mo Khalil, the largest multi-unit franchisee of Mathnasium Learning Centers, received a strategic investment from Snapdragon Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm that partners with the founders and executives of high-growth consumer companies.

Khalil and Snapdragon will sign a development plan to open 25 additional Mathnasium centers over the next five years.

An immigrant from Egypt who experienced homelessness at a young age, Khalil has become a successful entrepreneur. He's been a top-performing franchisee for nine consecutive years in the Mathnasium network.

Khalil established Khalil Ventures in 2010. What began as one center in Central Florida has now grown to a portfolio of nearly 55 centers throughout the United States. With the brand's established curriculum and teaching methods, combined with its proven business model, Khalil has built a multi-unit empire. He's also been recognized by Mathnasium for "Best Turnaround of a Resale" and "Top Multi-Unit Operator by AUV."  

"I am extremely excited to begin working with Snapdragon to add to Mathnasium's next chapter of growth," Khalil said. "When I first immigrated to the United States, learning English and assimilating into New York City's Bronx County was challenging. But with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion to achieve the American dream, I was able to open my first Mathnasium and do what I love most—teach math. This signed development plan will be monumental not only for me, but also for the entire brand. We look forward to bringing Mathnasium to new markets and helping even more students."

Snapdragon has been primarily focused on health and wellness brands, and this alignment marks the brand's entrance into the education industry.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Mo and his talented team," said Mark Grabowski, managing partner of Snapdragon. "He has built an incredible portfolio and has an unparalleled track record of success. We look forward to entering the education sector and supporting the next stage of growth for Mo and Mathnasium."

Published: February 14th, 2024

