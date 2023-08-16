 Port of Subs Partners with Regional Developers in Utah
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Port of Subs Partners with Regional Developers in Utah

By: Kerry Pipes | 314 Reads |

Port of Subs Partners with Regional Developers in Utah

Following its acquisition by private equity firm Area 15 Ventures earlier this year, 50-year-old sandwich brand Port of Subs has been looking to expand and just inked a 40-unit deal with its first regional developers. Brothers Jay and Michael Taylor are now Port of Subs regional developers in Utah. The Taylors already have existing Port of Subs locations in Draper and Salt Lake City,

"We've dreamed about growing Port of Subs' presence in Northern Utah since we opened our first Port of Subs restaurant in 2010. As regional developers, we're turning this dream into reality. We'll be able to share our passion for Port of Subs with communities by spearheading new locations throughout the market under this franchise business model," said Jay Taylor. He said they plan to open new locations from Ogden to Provo, including Salt Lake, Weaver, and Utah Counties. Michael and I will open our own locations and accelerate growth by aligning with both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees."

"With our extensive entrepreneurial background, along with Jay's experience in business operations and my construction expertise, our roles as regional developers merge experience and innovation, ensuring a seamless opening process that sets the stage for success from day one," added Michael Taylor.

The Colorado-based private equity firm Area 15 Ventures made news earlier this year when it acquired fast-casual brand Daddy’s Chicken Shack.

Published: August 16th, 2023

Share this Feature

Bonchon
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bonchon
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bonchon
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Teriyaki Madness
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

American Family Care
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Woof Gang Bakery
With more than 280 locations open or under development, Woof Gang offers best in class grooming, and a unique retail experience; our gourmet treats...
Cash Required:
$75,000
Request Info
Learn More
XP League
Make your mark on the billion-dollar esports industry while making a positive impact as a franchise owner!
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters