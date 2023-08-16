Port of Subs Partners with Regional Developers in Utah

Following its acquisition by private equity firm Area 15 Ventures earlier this year, 50-year-old sandwich brand Port of Subs has been looking to expand and just inked a 40-unit deal with its first regional developers. Brothers Jay and Michael Taylor are now Port of Subs regional developers in Utah. The Taylors already have existing Port of Subs locations in Draper and Salt Lake City,

"We've dreamed about growing Port of Subs' presence in Northern Utah since we opened our first Port of Subs restaurant in 2010. As regional developers, we're turning this dream into reality. We'll be able to share our passion for Port of Subs with communities by spearheading new locations throughout the market under this franchise business model," said Jay Taylor. He said they plan to open new locations from Ogden to Provo, including Salt Lake, Weaver, and Utah Counties. Michael and I will open our own locations and accelerate growth by aligning with both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees."

"With our extensive entrepreneurial background, along with Jay's experience in business operations and my construction expertise, our roles as regional developers merge experience and innovation, ensuring a seamless opening process that sets the stage for success from day one," added Michael Taylor.

The Colorado-based private equity firm Area 15 Ventures made news earlier this year when it acquired fast-casual brand Daddy’s Chicken Shack.