Port Royal Brands Signs 20-Unit Deal with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Port Royal Brands signed a 20-restaurant development deal with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. Units will be built in Georgia and Tennessee, and the first location is set to open in 2025

Port Royal Founder and Chairman Phil Sanford previously owned The Krystal Company Restaurant Brand, which he grew to more than 400 restaurants in 13 states during his leadership. He brings a wealth of restaurant experience in addition to previously serving as Chairman and CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, overseeing the recapitalization of the company and the expansion of exclusive tax preparation services in Walmart stores across the nation.

Port Royal Brands' Chief Executive Officer Jef Wallace is a proven leader with expertise in strategy creation and transformation execution for several global restaurant brands. He brings a holistic view of franchising with deep backgrounds in real estate, supply chain, operations, and finance.

"Port Royal is excited to begin our partnership with a truly authentic restaurant brand that creates a home team environment for sports enthusiasts of all ages," Sanford said. "With Walk-On's, we have found a uniquely amazing brand with differentiated food that is well positioned for growth.

Walk-On's Chief Executive Officer Chris Porcelli sees this partnership as a win-win that will strengthen the brand's portfolio.

"Walk-On's knows partnering with the right people that share our game-day mentality will help us achieve our long-term growth goals," Porcelli said. "We are thrilled to have Phil and Jef join our roster of exceptional franchisees. The Port Royal team will help us expand our footprint throughout the Georgia and Tennessee markets to continue to make Walk-On's the top choice of savvy sports fans everywhere."

With Port Royal's proven track record of success both operating and advising hundreds of successful companies, they are no strangers to winning in the world of restaurants.

"We know that the restaurant business is not an individual sport. Along with a distinctive brand and exceptional food, you must have a dynamic team. Walk-On's knocks it out of the park as thoughtful partners and system innovators," Wallace said. "They are already providing us with the systems, guidance, and support to help us accelerate our operating plans."