Private Equity-Backed Operator Acquires Seven The Little Gym Locations

A new private equity deal will see Hidden River Strategic Capital and Taurus Capital Partners team up to purchase seven existing The Little Gym locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The two firms created Somersault Holdings, LLC to oversee the franchise locations.

“My passion for this opportunity is fueled by my personal experience as a customer, as I have directly seen how impactful The Little Gym is for families,” said Taurus Capital Partners’ Griffin Gordon. “Partnering with Unleashed Brands (The Little Gym parent company) and their strategic investment in marketing, curriculum, and technology is really appealing to me as a franchisee and investor.”

The acquisition includes The Little Gym locations in Cary, Greensboro, North Raleigh, Fayetteville and Wilmington in North Carolina, along with units in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Farragut, Tennessee. The seven gyms have been owned and operated for decades by the Moore Family and Connie Tator. Richard Moore will continue in an operational leadership role following the sale.

Gordon will focus on strategic growth with the goal of further expansion through acquiring and building new gyms over the next several years.

“This deal signifies Unleashed Brands’ first institutional capital provider into the system and we’re excited to partner with Hidden River and Taurus to further expand The Little Gym footprint,” said Josh Wall, chief growth officer of Unleashed Brands.