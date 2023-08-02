Purple Square Management Signs 6-Unit Deal with Smalls Sliders

Purple Square Management Co., is adding to its portfolio again. The multi-brand operator with more than 245 franchise locations across seven brands has just signed a development agreement to open six Smalls Sliders in the Atlanta area. Earlier this summer Purple Square Management signed a development agreement with American Family Care (AFC), acquiring six existing AFC locations in the Tampa area with plans to open another eighteen locations.

“Our team recognizes the value of diversifying our portfolio to blend established brands with new and unique concepts,” said Vik Patel, Purple Square Management co-founder. “Smalls Sliders piqued our interest for many reasons, including the simplicity of the menu and the distinctive Can model, both of which have allowed the brand to build a large following of incredibly loyal guests in just a few short years. In conversations with the Smalls Sliders team, it was clear that their passion for the business and industry expertise will propel the concept to new heights, and we’re eager to open the brand’s first Atlanta locations.”

Patel said Purple Square Management is planning to have its first two locations open in early 2024. Then follow with the remaining four locations and is looking at expanding its development agreement with the brand in the future.

Tampa-Florida-based Purple Square Management now operates more than 245 Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, The Brass Tap, Popeyes, Rent-A-Center, RimTyme, Take 5, and AFC locations in 15 states.