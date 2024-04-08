Q&A with Best Life Brands CMO Jennifer LoBianco

Best Life Brands, parent company of franchise brands in the senior care industry such as ComForCare, At Your Side, Boost Home Healthcare, and CarePatrol, operates franchise locations throughout the country. With such a large network, Best Life Brands works to stand out in a competitive industry and be there to support franchise owners, helping them not only operate an enterprise, but grow a business. Below, the company’s CMO Jennifer LoBianco talks about how the franchise differentiates its brands while supporting foundations for growth nationwide.

How do the Best Life Brands franchise opportunities stand out in a competitive industry?

LoBianco: The Best Life Brands family offers comprehensive franchise concepts in senior care. Each brand provides a proven business model, resources, and the training and ongoing support to start and grow a successful business - including financing, operations, marketing, technology, and HR. Additionally, our brands provide dedicated franchise business coaches to help franchisees grow their business year over year with ongoing support.

The Best Life Brands team is committed to creating exciting and innovative programs for each of our brands to offer clients added support across the continuum of care. Best Life Brands franchisees have the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives, backed by guidance and support.

How does Best Life Brands support franchise owners, especially franchisees with no prior experience in senior care?

LoBianco: Each brand has a proven process that enables a new franchisee to get up and running quickly with first-class training and support. We understand that not everyone has an extensive background in senior care, so our franchise support is extensive and effective. Our franchise owners benefit from a multi-stage training process to engage with new owners from the moment they come on board, and takes them through opening and the busy days of building their initial client base.

After opening their doors, franchisees receive the tools to nurture their business, including hands-on help from operations, marketing, human resources, technology, and organizational resources, including a business coach, to ensure steady and supported growth.

Our franchisee training consists of not only how to hire for skills, but how to assess caregivers in such a way that they can ‘match-make’ between them and the clients. ComForCare, for example, puts every caregiver through an extensive vetting process, helping ensure franchisees know that they are hiring someone who’s been carefully evaluated.

Marketing is crucial for any franchise owner. How does Best Life Brands support franchise owners in marketing?

LoBianco: The marketing support team offers initial and ongoing training to help franchisees be successful at the local level, while also managing national advertising programs on behalf of each brand. The Best Life Brands team is also continuously testing new digital strategies and launching innovative marketing technology platforms to keep franchises ahead of the competition and serving the needs of their clients’ current and future needs.

How does Best Life Brands keep up-to-date with industry trends and innovations?

LoBianco: We remain an industry leader by employing a highly proactive corporate team, who monitor trends, adhere to industry compliance, and consistently communicate updates that owners need to know to be the experts in their community. Our brands exist to help people live their best lives possible, and our all-star team supports people who want to create a meaningful career for themselves, living their lives as an extension of our culture and mission.

What are Best Life Brands’ plans for growth?

LoBianco: Backed by the support of The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands will continue to grow with future acquisitions that share the goal of serving people with diverse needs to help everyone live their best lives possible. The leadership team at Best Life Brands is actively pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to expand and enhance our portfolio beyond in-home caregiving and senior placement.