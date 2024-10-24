Q&A with Mathnasium Multi-Unit Franchisee Kimberly Smith

Name: Kimberly Smith

Title: Multi Center Owner

Brands: Mathnasium

Units: 4

Years in franchising: 15

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

Mathnasium’s focus on servicing students that need help in math was a strong draw for me due to my personal passion with the subject. I felt that my engineering background had sharply honed my problem-solving abilities, and I would enjoy utilizing these skills in identifying and addressing the unique learning needs of each student. Through my engineering background, I also developed strong analytical skills, which have been beneficial in understanding student progress, optimizing teaching methods, and managing the business aspects of the franchise. I knew providing this service would align with my skill sets.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I chose the education sector and Mathnasium brand because I followed my passion. Since childhood, I have always had a desire to be an educator. Furthermore, I have enjoyed math and knew that there was a major problem that needed to be fixed with respect to so many kids needing help or wanting to get ahead in math. When I found Mathnasium, I knew this brand would be the right avenue for helping solve this problem.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Providing a high level of customer service is the number one skill set required. This includes being over-the-top responsive, empathetic, and able to resolve customer issues effectively.

Effective communication is essential for engaging with both customers and team members. Being able to clearly articulate the value of the service and maintain open lines of communication is a direct path to success.

Strong sales skills are necessary to attract and retain customers, including understanding customer needs and presenting the service in a manner that addresses those customer needs.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Providing a high-quality service leading to improvements in students' math performance has proven to be the best way to obtain word-of-mouth promotion for my business. Mathnasium is a business that supports local communities, and receiving a referral from our current families and teachers is an effective marketing tool.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

I would recommend that anyone considering a service brand take inventory of their personal skill sets, temperament for servicing others, and fulfilling customer needs. If being able to consistently address special requests and needs for others in a positive manner is a natural skill set, then the service industry may be a good fit.