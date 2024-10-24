 Q&A with Mathnasium Multi-Unit Franchisee Kimberly Smith

By: Kevin Behan | 190 Reads | 1 Shares

Name: Kimberly Smith

Title: Multi Center Owner

Brands: Mathnasium

Units: 4

Years in franchising: 15

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

Mathnasium’s focus on servicing students that need help in math was a strong draw for me due to my personal passion with the subject. I felt that my engineering background had sharply honed my problem-solving abilities, and I would enjoy utilizing these skills in identifying and addressing the unique learning needs of each student. Through my engineering background, I also developed strong analytical skills, which have been beneficial in understanding student progress, optimizing teaching methods, and managing the business aspects of the franchise. I knew providing this service would align with my skill sets.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I chose the education sector and Mathnasium brand because I followed my passion. Since childhood, I have always had a desire to be an educator. Furthermore, I have enjoyed math and knew that there was a major problem that needed to be fixed with respect to so many kids needing help or wanting to get ahead in math. When I found Mathnasium, I knew this brand would be the right avenue for helping solve this problem.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

  • Providing a high level of customer service is the number one skill set required. This includes being over-the-top responsive, empathetic, and able to resolve customer issues effectively.  
  • Effective communication is essential for engaging with both customers and team members. Being able to clearly articulate the value of the service and maintain open lines of communication is a direct path to success.    
  • Strong sales skills are necessary to attract and retain customers, including understanding customer needs and presenting the service in a manner that addresses those customer needs.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Providing a high-quality service leading to improvements in students' math performance has proven to be the best way to obtain word-of-mouth promotion for my business. Mathnasium is a business that supports local communities, and receiving a referral from our current families and teachers is an effective marketing tool.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

I would recommend that anyone considering a service brand take inventory of their personal skill sets, temperament for servicing others, and fulfilling customer needs. If being able to consistently address special requests and needs for others in a positive manner is a natural skill set, then the service industry may be a good fit.

Published: October 24th, 2024

