Q&A with Mosquito Squad Multi-Unit Franchisee Capricia Turner

Name: Capricia Turner

Title: Owner

Brands: Mosquito Squad

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 11

Why is franchising a good option for someone like yourself who previously served in the military?

After years of service, I’m used to structured environments and clear missions, and franchising offers just that. It feels a bit like continuing the teamwork and leadership I valued in the military, but in a new context. Plus, the support from the franchise community feels like having a buddy system again - people who understand the journey and are there to help.

What really drew me in, was the opportunity to create something of my own while still benefiting from a proven model. It’s like taking on a new mission, but this time, I shaped the outcomes in a way that reflects my passions. I get to connect with fellow franchise owners and positively impact my community. It’s the perfect next chapter.

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

Because I really appreciate the impact that quality service can have on people’s lives. After my time in the military, I wanted to be part of something that allowed me to make a difference in my community. Service brands often focus on building relationships and trust, which resonates with my values.

Additionally, I love the idea of providing essential services that people rely on daily. It feels rewarding to know that I’m helping solve problems and improve lives. Plus, the franchise model offers a proven system of support that gave me confidence when I first embarked on this new venture. Overall, it’s a perfect blend of purpose, community connection, and entrepreneurial opportunity.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I chose to franchise in mosquito control because it genuinely makes a difference in people’s lives. Mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance; they pose health risks and can limit outdoor activities. Being part of a service that helps families enjoy their backyards safely is incredibly rewarding.

Additionally, the demand for mosquito control is consistent, especially in areas where outdoor living is a big part of life. Not to mention it aligned with my desire to run a business that has a positive impact on the community it serves. Combining my operational skills from the military with a service that enhances quality of life was too good to pass up.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

Franchising a service brand has been a fun and rewarding ride, blending my skills with my passions. Service brands offer recurring revenue and essential services that are always in demand, which ultimately is like having a subscription for success. Not to mention the lower inventory costs, flexibility, and support are fantastic bonuses. There’s something truly fulfilling about providing services that improve people’s lives. It feels great to know I’m making a positive impact right in my own backyard.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

I think the two main skill sets are customer relationship management and adaptability. With Mosquito Squad, I get to form real connections with my customers. It’s about building continued trust and loyalty, not just gaining quick sales.

As for adaptability, service brand franchising is an ever-evolving industry. Being able to adapt is crucial. Being flexible to meet demand fluctuations is crucial to helping me run my business smoothly.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

I have implemented several different marketing strategies to help promote my businesses. I collaborated with local businesses for cross-promotion and additional community engagement. Created referral programs with incentives for my existing customers to refer any new clients. I also used online ads to reach specific demographics in my area and encouraged satisfied customers to leave positive reviews on Google and Yelp to continue to build trust.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

If you are considering a service brand, follow your passion! Make sure you select a service that makes your heart race. When you love what you do, it’s contagious—and customers will feel that excitement.

Secondly, leverage the skills you already have. Your unique experiences are like superpowers. Whether it’s from the military or past jobs, trust that your skills will help you shine in the service world. Embrace the support systems available to you. Think of it as your superhero team. Many franchises provide training and support, so you’re never flying solo. Use those resources to help launch yourself into success.

Finally, remember that you’re the captain of this ship. Running a service brand lets you adapt and grow based on what your community needs. You get to steer your business in exciting new directions.