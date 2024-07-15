Q&A with Service Brands Multi-Unit Franchisee Tim Kelly

Name: Tim Kelly

Title: President

Brands: Pirtek USA

Units: 4

Years in franchising: 6

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I chose to franchise with a service brand because of its established business model and proven success in the market. Service franchises typically offer a well-defined system that includes training, marketing support, and operational guidelines, which reduce the risks associated with starting a new business. This support system allows me to focus on delivering high-quality service to customers rather than figuring out the business fundamentals from scratch.

Additionally, service franchises often benefit from brand recognition and a loyal customer base, which can provide a quicker return on investment compared to starting an independent business. I believe that franchising with a service brand provides a solid foundation for long-term success and growth in the competitive market.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I began my journey into the hydraulic and industrial hose sector by working for Pirtek USA corporate. My experience on the franchisor side of the business provided me with invaluable insight into the need and demand for hydraulic and industrial hose repair services. Before joining Pirtek, I had little understanding of the industry's scope and how essential it is in everyday life. From theme park rides and manufacturing equipment to construction machinery, the range of applications is vast, and without hydraulics, these crucial operations would come to a halt.

This revelation instilled a profound sense of pride in me to be able to provide a service that significantly impacts daily life. Often, it’s the people working behind the scenes who truly make things happen, and I love being a part of that. Knowing that my work supports the smooth operation of vital equipment and infrastructure motivates me every day. My firsthand experience and passion for the industry made choosing this sector easy, and the Pirtek brand was a natural and fulfilling decision.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Communication and problem solving are the skill sets I rely on every day. Effective communication is integral, whether you're engaging with customers or team members. Clearly articulating to a customer how our service can positively impact their business is key to success. Customers have many choices; it's our responsibility to demonstrate why we are the best option.

Our team members are on the front lines and need a clear understanding of what is expected and what they need to deliver. To ensure they succeed, our vision must be communicated effectively to them.

One crucial lesson the service industry has taught me is that things often don't go as expected, and your ability to problem-solve will determine your success. Unlike businesses with a tangible product, we manage many moving parts that must work in unison to provide superior service. Handling challenges quickly and decisively ensures we stay on course and continue delivering exceptional service.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

Choosing a service brand, particularly Pirtek, offers several significant advantages. Pirtek provides a service that is essential for daily life, offering endless opportunities for business growth. This crucial service allows us to make a positive impact on people's lives every day. For me, there is no greater sense of pride than knowing that we help keep the communities we serve operating smoothly. Being part of a service brand like Pirtek means not only contributing to the success of our customers but also playing a vital role in maintaining the functionality of various essential industries.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

You need to be passionate about what you are doing. Service businesses face a unique set of challenges that non-service businesses do not. My passion lies in positively impacting people's lives every day, both customers and team members. I want every customer to know that when they call any of our locations that they will be treated with the utmost respect and their problem will be solved quickly and effectively.

Additionally, I want every team member to feel valued, respected, and part of something special. Their passion is crucial for your success in this industry. It drives you to deliver exceptional service and fosters a positive work environment where everyone thrives. Passion is the cornerstone of success in a service brand, enabling you to overcome challenges and consistently exceed expectations.