Raccuglia Bringing Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard to Austin, Texas

Salvator Raccuglia agreed to a multi-unit deal to bring five Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations to Austin, Texas. A local entrepreneur, he plans to open his first location later in 2024.

Raccuglia is originally from Redding, Pennsylvania, and grew up with a Rita's down the street. Before becoming a franchisee, he worked at his family's pizza shop, spent time as an electrician, and started an independent wholesale clothing and sneaker business. When he moved to Austin, he noticed the lack of Italian Ice options and began seeking out an opportunity to bring Rita's to the community.

"Rita's has been a part of my life since I was young, so it's been exciting to be part of the brands growth here in Austin. I am looking forward to sharing my love of this amazing brand with this thriving community," Raccuglia said. "I have many fond memories with my friends and family at Rita's, and I hope it will be a place where people can gather year-round and make their own memories with the brand."

As Austin continues to develop and more people and families populate the area, Rita's views the market as a key area for the brand's growth and success. With warm weather throughout the year, Austin is an ideal place for Rita's to expand.

"Having Sal join our franchise network as our newest franchisee in Austin is a great step forward for the brand's development, and we are glad to welcome him to the team as Rita's grows in Texas," said CEO Linda Chadwick. "As we ramp up for the 2024 season, we are thrilled to have Sal on board with his passion for the brand and the Austin community. I am looking forward to seeing Rita's thrive in Austin as Sal opens several locations in the area."