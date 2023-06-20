Report Finds 'To-Go' Alcohol a Big Hit with Millennials and Gen Z

Restaurant operators looking to enhance the customer experience are making sure to have ‘to-go’ alcohol on tap, according to a new report from the National Restaurant Association which breaks down the latest data on alcohol trends and preferences among restaurant owners and consumers.

The study found among restaurant operators that offer alcoholic beverages with takeout or delivery orders, roughly 9 in 10 offer it with takeout orders. The trend already accounts for an average of 21% of sales among full-service restaurants.

Researchers also identified casual dining as the leader in off-premises options, with nearly all restaurants that serve alcohol including it as a takeout offering (90%) and more than a quarter (26%) with their third-party delivery offerings. When it comes to who is thirsty for to-go alcohol, more than half of Millennials (62%) and Gen Z adults (52%) report they would be more likely to pick a restaurant for takeout if they could include alcohol.

Despite the growing number of states extending or making to-go options permanent for restaurants, only one-quarter (24%) of adults who opted for takeout or delivery from a restaurant during the last six months included an alcohol beverage in the order. That leaves significant growth opportunities for restaurants, particularly in how they market, package, and differentiate their offerings, says the report.

