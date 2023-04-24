 Report Notes Retail Sales Up From February to March
By: Kerry Pipes | 202 Reads | 1 Shares

Numerator’s latest Retail Sales Report estimates retail sales were $514 billion in March. That’s up 1.2% from February and up 7.6% compared with March 2022, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Only the health and personal care stores category showed a decline in retail sales from February to March. All other sectors showed an increase in retail sales during that same period. This continued strength of retail sales, increasing from already high levels, suggests US consumers remain resilient.

Numerator is a data and technology company providing insights into consumer behavior. Its monthly Numerator Retail Sales Report is an advance projection of the US Census Bureau’s monthly retail and food services sales report. Both reports are adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes.

Published: April 24th, 2023

