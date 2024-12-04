Responsible Franchising: What Does it Really Look Like?

Franchising is much more than a business model — it’s a personal journey. Every franchisee who steps forward is investing financially and emotionally, with hopes and dreams tied to the decision. For Bloomin’ Blinds, responsible franchising is about honoring the investment each franchisee makes. In most cases, franchise owners are leveraging their life savings or taking on a loan that impacts their family’s future. For their family, these decisions are not taken lightly, and it’s the franchisor’s responsibility to approach franchising with the same care and respect.

When a potential franchisee chooses a franchise opportunity, they’re doing more than signing a contract. Franchise owners are sharing their vision for a better future, trusting that the franchised business will give them independence and control over their lives, and franchisors need to recognize the gravity of that decision. Franchisees are more than numbers and another location on the map, and they deserve to be valued.

For most individuals, launching a franchise is the single largest investment of their lives. The financial investment could be savings built up over the years or a loan secured by personal assets. This is not just a transaction, it's part of a family’s future — and that’s something we must never forget.

A responsible franchisor must be completely transparent and honest about both the opportunities and the risks. Owning a business is hard work, and opening a franchised business is no different. Long hours, challenges, and perseverance are part of the package. A franchisor’s responsibility is to communicate that truth, clearly and early. Anything less than honesty is irresponsible. A responsible franchisor doesn’t sell dreams of overnight success or guaranteed profits. Instead, integrity-driven franchisors educate and prepare a franchisee to navigate the real world of business ownership. Franchisors must never lose sight of that, for many, their entire family’s financial well-being is on the line.

One of the key components in responsible franchising is ensuring that franchisees are going to be a good fit for the brand. While it may not seem smart to deny potential franchisees, being particular in aligning goals and values will pay off in the long run.

Franchising isn’t just about counting locations or revenue growth. While those metrics matter, they don’t address the human element and relationship that is so vital to franchising. True success is when franchise owners thrive — not just financially, but in their personal and professional lives. Behind each franchise is a person or a family looking to build something meaningful, real dreams are being lived out.

Losing sight of the human element means that you’ve lost sight of the “why” behind your brand. Every franchisee puts their trust in franchisors and the business model, and they’re relying on the systems, support, and honesty put in place to help them succeed. A lack of transparency about the challenges and the work involved does a disservice to everyone involved, franchisors included.

Being a responsible franchisor means equipping potential franchisees with the information they need to make the best decision. It means giving them the tools, knowledge, and support to succeed. The work does not end once a franchisee joins the system – franchisors and franchisees need to work together as business partners and advocate for one another’s success.

Responsible franchising is about prioritizing the people behind the business, and their “why” for investing. It goes beyond selling franchises; it’s about empowering people to pursue their dreams and the franchise owner is relying on transparency, honesty, and a true commitment to their success.

At the end of the day, responsible franchising is about building a legacy of trust. Franchisees are joining the brand as partners. Their success and struggles directly reflect the brand’s success and struggles. Approaching franchising with this mindset creates a culture where franchisees feel supported, valued, and prepared to succeed — not just in business but in life.

Responsible franchising is about being the stewards of the dreams and investments that franchisees bring to the table. Franchising is a unique way to make entrepreneurial dreams come true, and responsible franchising proves that when partners support one another, everyone wins.

Kelsey Stuart is chief development officer with Bloomin’ Blinds.