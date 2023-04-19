 Restaurant Industry Growth Remains Steady
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Restaurant Industry Growth Remains Steady

By: Kerry Pipes | 189 Reads |

Restaurant Industry Growth Remains Steady

The restaurant industry continues to grow and its operators remain optimistic, says new data from the National Restaurant Association. A healthy labor market and continued consumer spending led to significant year-over-year improvement of sales at restaurants in February.

“The restaurant industry’s growth remains on track, driven by resilient consumers and a healthy labor market,” said Bruce Grindy, chief economist for the National Restaurant Association. “While the path forward won’t be without challenges, we expect the industry to continue on a positive trajectory in the months ahead.”

January and February’s total eating and drinking place sales were more than 19% above the same two months of 2022.

Six in 10 operators expect that sales will be higher in six months. Operators have also experienced some financial relief in recent months, as the cost of certain food commodities continues to trend downward. But average wholesale food prices remain well above their pre-pandemic levels. 

Menu prices rose 8.4% during the last 12 months, with the Midwest and West regions registering the highest gains in recent months. This growth was still well below recent gains in grocery store prices, which increased 10.2%.

Here are some other results from the February data:

  • Same-store sales higher: 73% of restaurant operators reported an increase in same-store sales in February 2023, compared to February 2022. 
  • Customer traffic mixed: 51% of restaurant operators reported higher customer traffic in February. 
  • Employment recovery uneven: Restaurant employment remains below pre-pandemic levels in 28 states.
Published: April 19th, 2023

Share this Feature

American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Family Care
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
The Human Bean
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Bonchon
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
APR 25-28TH, 2023

Genghis Grill
Genghis Grill, the nation’s leading create-your-own bowl concept, offers guests broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and...
Cash Required:
$750,000
Request Info
Learn More
Elements Massage
When simplicity is the essence of your business model, clients and owners benefit. Clients want a predictably wonderful experience with every visit....
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters