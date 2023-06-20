Retail Best Practices--How Do You Measure Up?

So who likes tests? What, no raised hands? Yet, assessing what you do and don’t know about any subject is the first step on the road to improvement. After all, “You can’t control what you don’t measure.”

So how do you measure up when it comes to retail best practices?

To help you find out, Bob Phibbs, “The Retail Doctor,” has concocted a free online test to help you learn where you shine and where you need to improve.

Phibbs says this is not your typical online quiz. Instead, he says, “It’s a comprehensive set of questions I’ve designed specifically to help brick-and-mortar owners clearly and easily understand their strengths and challenges.”

The questionnaire consists of 80 Yes/No questions that Phibbs says will not take long to complete. “Use your honest opinion,” he advises. “There are no right or wrong answers. For each statement, choose the answer that best describes you or your business.”

By answering these questions, says Phibbs, you will:

1) Uncover your hidden retail strengths and discover areas where you can improve.

2) Get the solid foundation you need to build your thriving retail business.

3) Receive resources relevant to the areas you could improve, tailored just for you, based on your responses.

So where do you excel, and where do you need to improve? Find out where you stand against best practices in retail sales training, marketing, social media, and more with The Retail Doctor’s Retail Assessment Tool.

How to begin? Simple. Just click the link above. Phibbs says it won’t take long to complete. “Some things you will just disregard. I get it, you don’t need a perfect score to excel in this business.”