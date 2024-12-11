Ring in the New Year With a New You

Each new year brings with it new opportunities. One of those opportunities is to be the best, most productive—and most admired—employee in your company. Another opportunity is to be the best boss in the company.

The first step in both cases is to conduct a personal assessment of your skills and attitudes and identify the areas you need to improve. To do this effectively, it's imperative that you are honest.

If you are an employee, here are some questions you need to ask yourself:

Do I wait for directions or instructions, or do I figure out what needs to be done—and then do it? If you don't do this, you run the risk of becoming complacent, and you will not perform in a manner that will increase your chances of being recognized and rewarded.

Do I think outside the box? Throw out those creative ideas and watch what happens. Others will respect you for proposing ways to address issues or move things along in a way they haven't considered. Identify what you would change—and then change it. Creativity leads to innovation, which leads to success.

Am I afraid to take chances—afraid to fail? If you answer "yes" to this, you won't advance your career. Identify and analyze your fears, dissect them, and develop a plan to overcome them. Step outside your comfort zone.

Do I believe in myself? It's critical that you believe you can do whatever you set your mind to do. Energize yourself, develop a self-improvement plan that includes your skills, your attitudes, and your plans for the future. Use self-affirmations every day. If you don't believe in yourself, you can't expect others to.

Do I ask for feedback? When you do this, it will help you understand how well you are performing and help you develop a plan to move forward. Be open to honest feedback; don't take it personally, and don't get defensive.

If you are a boss, ask yourself these questions:

Do I acknowledge the work my employees do and recognize their achievements? When you do this, you will motivate employees to do more and to do better.

Do I praise my employees, reward them, and value them? When your employees feel valued, secure, and supported, they will make empowered decisions and be willing to take risks. When they do that, they will drive your business to greater heights.

Do I make time to communicate honestly and openly? Let your employees know what you expect of them—and then ask how you can help them accomplish their goals. Ask for their feedback. Employees—especially those on the front lines—see barriers to providing exceptional service to your customers that you don't necessarily see.

Do I provide employees with the tools they need to do their jobs? Help your employees refine and expand their skills by providing consistent and continued training. When you do this, you will boost their self-esteem and confidence to exceed expectations.

Do I deliver on my promises? This is critical; if you say you're going to do something, do it. Keeping your promises builds trust and increases employees' loyalty to you and your company.

Whether you're an employee or a boss, set goals for the new year that will move you toward becoming a "new you." Seize each day with energy, self-confidence, and determination.

John Tschohl, who became a millionaire by age 30, is the founder and president of the Service Quality Institute—the global leader in customer service—with operations in more than 40 countries. He is considered one of the world's foremost authorities on all aspects of customer service and success and has developed 18 customer service training programs, including Relentless, that are used by companies throughout the world. His monthly strategic newsletter is available online at no charge at www.customer-service.com. He can also be reached on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.