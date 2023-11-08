Royal Restaurant Group enters 40-shop agreement with Potbelly

Royal Restaurant Group, a national franchise group that successfully operates restaurant locations for global brands, signed a 40-unit agreement with Potbelly.

The agreement will involve the future development of 36 sandwich shops in markets across both Ohio and Florida. As part of the deal, Potbelly will also refranchise four locations in the greater Columbus, Ohio, region.

The co-founders of Royal Restaurant Group collectively have more than 60 years of combined experience in the restaurant, hospitality, and multi-unit franchise industries. They previously served as the CEO and COO of Wendy’s largest franchisees with more 230 units throughout the United States.

“We’ve always been fans of Potbelly, and we’re thrilled to be formally working together with the team as we bring the brand to new areas of the country,” said Randy Pianin, co-founder and CEO of Royal Restaurant Group. “Our first priority at any of our restaurants is to establish a strong foundation centered around quality, taste, and value. We look forward to serving up Potbelly’s iconic toasted sandwiches, soups, and cookies to more diners and continuing the brand’s tradition of providing excellent service and atmosphere in the years ahead.”

Founded in early 2023, the group currently operates 24 Burger King restaurants in the greater Jacksonville, Florida, metropolitan area and has dramatically improved their units’ sales and operating performance since acquiring the restaurants earlier this year.

“The Royal Restaurant Group team knows what it takes to successfully develop and operate franchise locations for large-scale restaurant brands,” said Bob Wright, president and CEO of Potbelly, “and they share our values of leading with respect and integrity while prioritizing high quality and great customer service. I have no doubt their expertise will benefit our company and help support our long-term goals.”