Running Roosters grows with hot chicken

By: M. Scott Morris | 242 Reads |

Running Roosters LLC, a franchise group led by two father-son partnerships, is working to bring five Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC) locations to Utah.

Chad Curtis and Dan Watkins have more than 18 years of experience in the restaurant franchise industry, and their sons, Carson Curtis and Taylor Watkins, have been involved in the business for the past six years. Running Roosters boasts a "yin and yang" leadership style of both experience and youth.

The Running Roosters team first tasted HHC in Las Vegas in 2022 and knew instantly they wanted to join the brand family. They opened their first franchise in February 2023 at Traverse Mountain in Lehi, and nearly a year later, they opened the Riverton location at Mountain View Village. These two powerhouse units are being followed by locations at Lehi Main Street, Fashion Place Mall, and downtown Salt Lake City in the historic 9thand 9th neighborhood.

"This rapid expansion has been a dream come true. When you have a product and team this exceptional, the only right choice is to keep growing," said Chad Curtis, a longtime Lehi, Utah, resident. "There is nothing out there like HHC. The food is phenomenal, the branding is unmatched, and the buzz is built on a foundation of quality. Plus, working with the leadership teams at both HHC and Savory has been a top-shelf experience. They are smart, supportive, disciplined, and effective partners."

HHC is known for its hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, soup, waffle shakes, loaded fries, and seven signature sauces. Savory Fund invested in HHC in November 2023 as part of its growth strategy.

"It's been incredible to see Utah fall in love with HHC, and these upcoming stores will be no exception," said Edmond Barseghian, founder and CEO of HHC. "Chad and Dan are the perfect franchisees to lead HHC in Utah. They are experienced restauranters, and they understand and represent our brand so well. We couldn't ask for better partners."

 

Published: March 5th, 2024

