Sample Signs with Bobby's Burgers 

Veteran restaurateur Joe Sample signed a statewide franchise agreement to bring Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay in Utah. The plan includes nine stores, and the first is expected to open before the end of the year.

MTB Management, under the leadership of Sample, has served the western Montana community since 2002. Currently operating 12 Taco Bell locations in the western region, Sample began as a franchise operator right out of college and has been widely recognized through his extensive involvement within the Taco Bell brand and his local community.

"Introducing Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay to Utah is the next step along our accelerating growth trajectory. Having explored other high-growth brands, Bobby's Burgers emerged as the ideal choice in part because of their differentiated chef-driven experience," Sample said. "With a mutual dedication to exceptional operational support and culinary excellence—built on the foundation of Bobby Flay's one-of-a-kind menu—I'm confident we're going to change the landscape of the burger scene across Utah!"

As part of Bobby's Burgers' full-scale U.S. and international franchise expansion plan, this new multi-unit development adds to the brand's pipeline, which includes dozens of restaurants in development and eight locations currently open.

"Bringing Bobby's Burgers to Utah is a significant milestone for us as we continue expanding our footprint," Flay said. "We found an ideal partner in MTB Management, and together, we're eager to introduce our premium handcrafted burgers, cooked-to-order fries, and spoon-bending milkshakes to a wider audience. It's an exciting journey ahead, and I'm delighted to welcome such a distinguished collaborator to our rapidly growing franchise family."

Michael McGill, president of Bobby's Burgers, said he appreciated Sample's proven operational know-how.

"With a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Joe embodies the values and vision that drive Bobby's Burgers forward," McGill said. "This partnership marks a significant stride forward in our continual expansion endeavors as we bring the 'Unbeatable Burger Experience' to even more guests across the nation."