Scam Alert: Fake Conference Attendee Lists and Hotel Reservations

Franchise Update Media warns of impostors, and strongly advises dealing only with the company directly for conference registrations and hotel reservations.

Franchise Update Media is proud to serve the franchising community by providing exceptional content and quality events and conferences at facilities around the country. Franchise Update Media handles every detail of these events in-house and provides customers directly with all the information they need to register and attend these events.

It has come to our attention that third-party companies have contacted some of our customers and conference attendees, offering access to conference attendee lists. Franchise Update Media does not share or sell any of its conference attendee lists.

Some of these third-party companies also have offered hotel room booking services. Please know that any activity by any third-party company offering these services is not authorized, sanctioned, or approved by Franchise Update Media.

We encourage all of our customers and attendees to visit our website, franchising.com, for access to all the information needed to register and attend our conferences. From here you can access each of the company’s conferences individually and find all the details you need to know about registering and making hotel reservations. If any questions still remain, phone the company directly at (800) 289-4232 ext. 202.

Franchise Update Media values its customers and works hard to stage the highest-quality, most informative events in franchising. Always deal directly with Franchise Update Media representatives.