Seasoned Franchisee To Open a New Checkers and Rally's

Multi-unit franchisee Yousuf Dosani is opening a new Checkers and Rally's location in Social Circle, Georgia.

Dosani is a veteran franchisee in the restaurant industry. Early in his entrepreneurial career, Dosani started a convenience store and then later expanded his portfolio to become a Checkers and Rally's franchisee in 2008. Currently, he operates three Checkers and Rally's locations all based in Georgia in the markets of Monroe, Covington, and Tucker. The Social Circle location is at 1265 North Cherokee Road.

"I look forward to bringing Checkers and Rally's to the Social Circle community, and I am eager to open my fourth location in the Georgia market," Dosani said. "As a seasoned Checkers and Rally's franchisee, I have seen firsthand how the brand's model is committed to quality and efficiency that resonates with customers. Adding a location in the Social Circle market will provide more opportunities for job creation and business growth in the area, and I can't wait to serve our community."

Outside of being a franchisee, Dosani is the chairman of the Atlanta Retailers Association focusing on the convenience store component. In addition to this latest opening, Dosani plans to continue opening more Checkers and Rally's locations in Georgia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yousuf and his team to Social Circle and are confident in their skills to lead the new restaurant while also fostering relationships with the community," said Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Checkers Drive In Restaurants. "Checkers and Rally's continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision and passion for delivering outstanding food and service. We look forward to working closely with Yousuf and helping him make a splash in Social Circle with this new venture."