Self Esteem Brands Signs Anytime Fitness Master Franchisee in France

Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of a portfolio of fitness, health, and wellness franchise brands, has announced that Anytime France has joined Anytime Fitness as its latest master franchisee. With France, Self Esteem Brands will now have Anytime Fitness clubs operating in 41 countries and territories around the globe.

Anytime France is owned by Benoit Hanssen and Matt Burgess, who operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Italy. Under the agreement, they will open and operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Paris, Ile-de-France, Auvergne, Rhone-Alpes, Provence-Alpes, and Cote d’Azur.

“We’re excited to bring the biggest global fitness brand to France,” said Burgess. “Coupled with what we’ve learned from neighboring market Italy and the addition of the local French flavor to the U.S. model, we are confident in our plans for growth, enabling the people of France to meet their fitness and well-being goals.”

“With the general recovery of the fitness market in France, the moment is right,” said Sander van den Born, EVP of international at Self Esteem Brands. “We are well placed to bring the Anytime Fitness brand here as we accelerate our growth across the European landscape working with two exceptional, experienced Anytime Fitness club owners.”