Service Brand Deals Abound as February Winds Down

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Assisted Living Locators Franchise Opens in Kingsgate, Washington

AtWork President & COO Opens a New Location with His Family in Maryville, TN

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Inks 10-Unit Regional Development Deal for Northern Virginia

Ductz Is Opening a New Location in Tukwila, Washington (Greater Seattle)

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Salt Lake City

Joshua Tree Experts Expands in North Carolina with Charlotte Signing

Lumin Fitness Finalizes Its First Franchise Agreement with 13-Unit Deal

MassageLuXe Names Kristen Pechacek CEO and President

QC Kinetix Opens New Clinic in Virginia Beach

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Names Kathy George President

Strong Pilates Names Japanese Master Franchisee, Targets 50 Studios in 5 Years

Sylvan Learning Franchisee Expands into New Territory in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada

Tint World Opens 6th Tennessee Store, Serving Clarksville & Fort Campbell

Top Rail Fence Enters Indiana with New Location Serving North Indianapolis

Ziebart Expands into 3 New Markets in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona