Service Brand Deals Continue To Flourish in May
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand updates.
Basecamp Fitness Debuts New HIIT Workout at New Studio in San Mateo, California
Blo Blow Dry Bar Enters Orange County, California with 3-Unit Deal
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz (Belfor) Enters Virginia with New Location in Chesapeake
D1 Training Signs Agreements for 16 New Units in Q1
GLO30 Franchise To Open New Location in Annapolis, Maryland
Joshua Tree Experts Opens in East Philadelphia Metro
Lindora (Exponential Fitness) Signs Its First Multi-Unit Deals in 6 States
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Names Doug Phillip New CEO
Payroll Vault Announces 7 New Locations and 2 New States
Pirtek USA Annojunces 8 Openings and 7 Signed Agreements in Q1
Sir Grout Signs 3 New Franchise Owners in California and Colorado
Studio Pilates International Opens 7th U.S. Location, Its 100th Worldwide
Sylvan Learning Opens New Center in Tavares, Florida
The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Lexington, Kentucky
UBreakiFix by Asurion Opens Newest Location in Rome, Georgia
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$564,300
$250,000