Service Brand Deals Continue To Flourish in May

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand updates.

Basecamp Fitness Debuts New HIIT Workout at New Studio in San Mateo, California

Blo Blow Dry Bar Enters Orange County, California with 3-Unit Deal

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz (Belfor) Enters Virginia with New Location in Chesapeake

D1 Training Signs Agreements for 16 New Units in Q1

GLO30 Franchise To Open New Location in Annapolis, Maryland

Joshua Tree Experts Opens in East Philadelphia Metro

Lindora (Exponential Fitness) Signs Its First Multi-Unit Deals in 6 States

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Names Doug Phillip New CEO

Payroll Vault Announces 7 New Locations and 2 New States

Pirtek USA Annojunces 8 Openings and 7 Signed Agreements in Q1

Sir Grout Signs 3 New Franchise Owners in California and Colorado

Studio Pilates International Opens 7th U.S. Location, Its 100th Worldwide

Sylvan Learning Opens New Center in Tavares, Florida

The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Lexington, Kentucky

UBreakiFix by Asurion Opens Newest Location in Rome, Georgia