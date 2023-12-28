Service Brand Expansion Continues as 2023 Closes
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Launches Its 8th Virginia Location
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Comes to Arkansas with New Opening
Century 21 Expands into Orlando’s Northern Suburbs
Chem-Dry Opens New Location in Orlando
City Wide Facility Solutions Opens in San Luis Obispo, California
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Inks Development Deal for 5 Locations in Tucson
Dogtopia Opens 2 New Locations in Houston
Fresh Coat Painters Opens in Miami
Gotcha Covered Opens Its First North Dakota Location in Fargo
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Opens in New Haven, Connecticut Area
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Celebrates Opening of 100th Location
Sky Zone Opens in Temecula, California
Superior Fence & Rail Opens Location in West Houston, Texas
Take 5 Oil Change Hits Milestone with 1,000th Location Grand Opening
The Patch Boys Opens New Location in Lorena, Texas
The Pickle Pad, a Pickleball Concept, Launched by Indoor Active Brands
Tint World Opens in Conroe, Texas
Upgrade Labs Adds 6 New Territories in the U.S. and Canada
We Sell Restaurants Expands into Houston
