Service Brand Expansion Continues as 2023 Closes

By: Eddy Goldberg

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Launches Its 8th Virginia Location

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Comes to Arkansas with New Opening

Century 21 Expands into Orlando’s Northern Suburbs

Chem-Dry Opens New Location in Orlando

City Wide Facility Solutions Opens in San Luis Obispo, California

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Inks Development Deal for 5 Locations in Tucson

Dogtopia Opens 2 New Locations in Houston

Fresh Coat Painters Opens in Miami

Gotcha Covered Opens Its First North Dakota Location in Fargo

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Opens in New Haven, Connecticut Area

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Celebrates Opening of 100th Location

Sky Zone Opens in Temecula, California

Superior Fence & Rail Opens Location in West Houston, Texas

Take 5 Oil Change Hits Milestone with 1,000th Location Grand Opening

The Patch Boys Opens New Location in Lorena, Texas

The Pickle Pad, a Pickleball Concept, Launched by Indoor Active Brands

Tint World Opens in Conroe, Texas

Upgrade Labs Adds 6 New Territories in the U.S. and Canada

We Sell Restaurants Expands into Houston

Published: December 28th, 2023

