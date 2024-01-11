Service Brand Expansion Continues in Early 2024

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Ace Pickleball Club Releases 2024 Opening Schedule for 7 New Locations

Assisted Living Locators Announces Launch of Fort Lauderdale Franchise

Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Shop in Magnolia, Texas

Dill Dinkers Signs 20-Unit Development Deal for Charlotte, NC Region

Epcon Franchising Finishes 2023 with 7 New Franchise Builders in 7 States

GLO30 Inks Multi-Unit Deal for Loudon County, Virginia

Goldfish Swim School Signs 2 Deals To Develop 6 Units in California

Grasons Expands into Georgia with New Johns Creek Franchise

Hand & Stone Adds 6 New Franchises in SoCal Through Massage Green Conversions

Metal Supermarkets Opens New Location in York, Pennsylvania

Phenix Salon Suites Grows New Jersey Footprint with Newest Franchise Agreement

RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Expands to Spokane and Portland

Sylvan Learning Opens New Center in Addicks, Texas

Tint World Continues Growth in Texas with New Universal City Location

Vast Coworking Group (United Franchising Group) Acquires Intelligent Office