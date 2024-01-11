Service Brand Expansion Continues in Early 2024
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Ace Pickleball Club Releases 2024 Opening Schedule for 7 New Locations
Assisted Living Locators Announces Launch of Fort Lauderdale Franchise
Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Shop in Magnolia, Texas
Dill Dinkers Signs 20-Unit Development Deal for Charlotte, NC Region
Epcon Franchising Finishes 2023 with 7 New Franchise Builders in 7 States
GLO30 Inks Multi-Unit Deal for Loudon County, Virginia
Goldfish Swim School Signs 2 Deals To Develop 6 Units in California
Grasons Expands into Georgia with New Johns Creek Franchise
Hand & Stone Adds 6 New Franchises in SoCal Through Massage Green Conversions
Metal Supermarkets Opens New Location in York, Pennsylvania
Phenix Salon Suites Grows New Jersey Footprint with Newest Franchise Agreement
RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Expands to Spokane and Portland
Sylvan Learning Opens New Center in Addicks, Texas
Tint World Continues Growth in Texas with New Universal City Location
Vast Coworking Group (United Franchising Group) Acquires Intelligent Office
