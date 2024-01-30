Service Brand Expansion Continues in January
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings Awards 3 Locations in South Florida
Exit Factor Is Now a Franchise in UFG’s Starpoint Brands Division
GLO30 Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Las Vegas
Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Palmetto Bay, Florida
Hoodz of Central Iowa Has New Owners
Hounds Town USA Opens in Northwest Philly Suburb of Narbeth
Martinizing Cleaners Opens New Location in Fort Worth, Texas
Museum of Illusions Opened 11 New Locations in 2023
redbox+ Dumpsters Opens in Augusta, Its Fourth Location in Georgia
Scissors & Scotch Opens in Charlotte, North Carolina
Sylvan Learning Franchisee Adds 2 More Territories in Idaho
Synergy HomeCare Enters Idaho with New Location in Idaho Falls
Z Plumberz Enters Connecticut with New Location in Westbrook
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$250,000
$300,000