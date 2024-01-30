Service Brand Expansion Continues in January

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Buddy’s Home Furnishings Awards 3 Locations in South Florida

Exit Factor Is Now a Franchise in UFG’s Starpoint Brands Division

GLO30 Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Las Vegas

Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Palmetto Bay, Florida

Hoodz of Central Iowa Has New Owners

Hounds Town USA Opens in Northwest Philly Suburb of Narbeth

Martinizing Cleaners Opens New Location in Fort Worth, Texas

Museum of Illusions Opened 11 New Locations in 2023

redbox+ Dumpsters Opens in Augusta, Its Fourth Location in Georgia

Scissors & Scotch Opens in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sylvan Learning Franchisee Adds 2 More Territories in Idaho

Synergy HomeCare Enters Idaho with New Location in Idaho Falls

Z Plumberz Enters Connecticut with New Location in Westbrook