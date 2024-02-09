Service Brand Expansion Continues into February
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Assisted Living Locators Franchise Opens in Kingsgate, Washington
AtWork President & COO Opens a New Location with His Family in Maryville, TN
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Inks 10-Unit Regional Development Deal for Northern Virginia
Ductz Is Opening a New Location in Tukwila, Washington (Greater Seattle)
Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Salt Lake City
Joshua Tree Experts Expands in North Carolina with Charlotte Signing
Lumin Fitness Finalizes Its First Franchise Agreement with 13-Unit Deal
MassageLuXe Names Kristen Pechacek CEO and President
QC Kinetix Opens New Clinic in Virginia Beach
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Names Kathy George President
Strong Pilates Names Japanese Master Franchisee, Targets 50 Studios in 5 Years
Sylvan Learning Franchisee Expands into New Territory in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada
Tint World Opens 6th Tennessee Store Serving Clarksville & Fort Campbell
Top Rail Fence Enters Indiana with New Location Serving North Indianapolis
Ziebart Expands into 3 New Markets in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$300,000
$250,000