Service Brands Continue To Expand Entering Q2

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

AtWork Awards Two Territories in South Florida

Body Fit Training Opens in Barcelona, Spain, Its 300th Global Studio

Children’s Lighthouse Debuts Early Learning School in Kyle, Texas

Christian Brothers Automotive Inks Deal for Aurora, Colorado

Crunch Fitness Opens in Oklahoma City, Its Newest Location

Dill Dinkers Signs Its First 4 Franchise Leases in 3 Different States

Ductz of Uptown Charlotte and Lake Norman, NC, Expands Service Territory

Executive Home Care Expands To Colorado with New Location in Parker

Hounds Town USA Opens Newest Location in Fort Lauderdale

Pvolve Studios Coming to Metro Nashville with 2 New Franchise Deals

Shine Franchise Expands with 8 New Locations in March & April

Synergy HomeCare Expands in Rhode Island with Newport-Based Franchisee

The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens in Bethesda-Gaithersburg, Maryland

Threshold Brands Acquires Miracle Method (Bath and Kitchen Surface Refinishing)

Tint World Announces New Location in Birmingham, Alabama