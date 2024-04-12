Service Brands Continue To Expand Entering Q2
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
AtWork Awards Two Territories in South Florida
Body Fit Training Opens in Barcelona, Spain, Its 300th Global Studio
Children’s Lighthouse Debuts Early Learning School in Kyle, Texas
Christian Brothers Automotive Inks Deal for Aurora, Colorado
Crunch Fitness Opens in Oklahoma City, Its Newest Location
Dill Dinkers Signs Its First 4 Franchise Leases in 3 Different States
Ductz of Uptown Charlotte and Lake Norman, NC, Expands Service Territory
Executive Home Care Expands To Colorado with New Location in Parker
Hounds Town USA Opens Newest Location in Fort Lauderdale
Pvolve Studios Coming to Metro Nashville with 2 New Franchise Deals
Shine Franchise Expands with 8 New Locations in March & April
Synergy HomeCare Expands in Rhode Island with Newport-Based Franchisee
The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens in Bethesda-Gaithersburg, Maryland
Threshold Brands Acquires Miracle Method (Bath and Kitchen Surface Refinishing)
Tint World Announces New Location in Birmingham, Alabama
