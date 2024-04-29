Service Brands Continue To Expand in April

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Assisted Living Locators Open Southwest Houston Franchise

Best Life Brands’ CMO Jennifer LoBianco on Growth & Support for Its 5 Brands

Christian Brothers Automotive Open for Maintenance and Repair in Papillion, Nebraska

CMIT Solutions Opens in Maryland, Serving Frederick and Montgomery Counties

Dill Dinkers’ 13th Regional Development Deal Signed for Northern Virginia

Fitness Machine Technicians Launches Tech Certification Program

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Debuts Program for PTs To Achieve Clinic Ownership

Joshua Tree Experts Signs 3-Unit Deal for Indianapolis

Maaco Opens New Automotive Facility in O’Fallon, Missouri

Massage Heights Adds 2 New Locations in the DFW Area

MassageLuxe To Open in Wintergreen, Florida in May, Its 21st in the State

ohDeer Opens for Business in Central Virginia To Help Control Ticks & Mosquitoes

Pvolve Inks Deal for 5 Studios in Houston with Multi-Brand Health & Wellness Franchisee Group

Skyhawks Sports Academy Opens in San Diego

StretchMed Opens in Glendale, California, Its 30th Location

Studio Pilates To Open 100th Studio April 27th in Chanhassen, Minnesota

Synergy HomeCare Announces New Franchise in Central Washington State

The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Boise, Idaho

Turbo Tint Enters Georgia with New Store in Kennesaw

Two Maids Opens Newest Location in St. Cloud, Florida

Waxing the City Inked Development Agreements for 18 Units in March