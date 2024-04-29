Service Brands Continue To Expand in April
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Assisted Living Locators Open Southwest Houston Franchise
Best Life Brands’ CMO Jennifer LoBianco on Growth & Support for Its 5 Brands
Christian Brothers Automotive Open for Maintenance and Repair in Papillion, Nebraska
CMIT Solutions Opens in Maryland, Serving Frederick and Montgomery Counties
Dill Dinkers’ 13th Regional Development Deal Signed for Northern Virginia
Fitness Machine Technicians Launches Tech Certification Program
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Debuts Program for PTs To Achieve Clinic Ownership
Joshua Tree Experts Signs 3-Unit Deal for Indianapolis
Maaco Opens New Automotive Facility in O’Fallon, Missouri
Massage Heights Adds 2 New Locations in the DFW Area
MassageLuxe To Open in Wintergreen, Florida in May, Its 21st in the State
ohDeer Opens for Business in Central Virginia To Help Control Ticks & Mosquitoes
Pvolve Inks Deal for 5 Studios in Houston with Multi-Brand Health & Wellness Franchisee Group
Skyhawks Sports Academy Opens in San Diego
StretchMed Opens in Glendale, California, Its 30th Location
Studio Pilates To Open 100th Studio April 27th in Chanhassen, Minnesota
Synergy HomeCare Announces New Franchise in Central Washington State
The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Boise, Idaho
Turbo Tint Enters Georgia with New Store in Kennesaw
Two Maids Opens Newest Location in St. Cloud, Florida
Waxing the City Inked Development Agreements for 18 Units in March
