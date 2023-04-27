Service Brands Continue To Expand in Spring 2023
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Anago Cleaning Systems Exceeding Targets So Far in 2023
Batteries Plus on Track for Another Record-Breaking Year
Caring Transitions Opens in Olympia, Washington
Conserva Irrigation Opens a New Franchise in Cincinnati
Empower Brands Adds Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows to Its Portfolio
FullSpeed Automotive Inks Deal for First Grease Monkey Location in Oregon (Salem)
Hounds Town USA Opens New Location in Wake Forest, NC
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates 35 Years
MassageLuxe Opens Location in Terre Haute, Indiana
Mathnasium Open 4 New international Centers in Q1 with 4 More Ahead
Merry Maids To Open in Macon, Georgia
QC Kinetix Opens in Latham New York, Its First in the State
Royal Restrooms Opens New Location in Mobile, Alabama
Sky Zone To Open in Annapolis Metro Area, Its 8th in Maryland
Speed Queen Laundry Adds Third Location in Dallas
