Service Brands Continue To Grow Across All Sectors in March-April
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Ace Hardware Ranked Among the Most Trustworthy U.S. Companies
Always Best Care Franchisee Expands His Territory in Utah
AlphaGraphics Franchisee Sales Increased 23% in 2022
City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Its Fourth Virginia Location
Craters & Freighters Opens in Columbia, South Carolina
Fix Auto USA Opens New Unit in Ogden, Utah
Kitchen Tune-Up Opens in Brownsville, Texas
MADabolic Announces Lease Signing in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Salon Suite Partners with Green Circle Salons
Ninja Nation Enters the US Northwest with Spokane Deal
Orangetheory Fitness Studio Opens in Estero, Florida
PrideStaff Opens New Staffing & Employment Division in Reno
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Announces Deal for Dallas and Nashville
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Elmwood Park, Illinois
Sky Zone Set To Open in Highlands Ranch, Colorado
The Camp Transformation Center Opens in Alexandria, Virginia
Tint World 2-Unit Franchisee Opens a Third Store in Benbrook, Texas
Twin Peaks Prepares for Grand Opening in Columbus, Ohio
Valhallan Esports Training Opens in Pearland, Texas
Waxing the City Signs 6 Multi-Unit Deals To Add 21 Locations in 6 States
