Service Brands Continue To Grow Across All Sectors in March-April

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Ace Hardware Ranked Among the Most Trustworthy U.S. Companies

Always Best Care Franchisee Expands His Territory in Utah

AlphaGraphics Franchisee Sales Increased 23% in 2022

City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Its Fourth Virginia Location

Craters & Freighters Opens in Columbia, South Carolina

Fix Auto USA Opens New Unit in Ogden, Utah

Kitchen Tune-Up Opens in Brownsville, Texas

MADabolic Announces Lease Signing in Alpharetta, Georgia

My Salon Suite Partners with Green Circle Salons

Ninja Nation Enters the US Northwest with Spokane Deal

Orangetheory Fitness Studio Opens in Estero, Florida

PrideStaff Opens New Staffing & Employment Division in Reno

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Announces Deal for Dallas and Nashville

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Elmwood Park, Illinois

Sky Zone Set To Open in Highlands Ranch, Colorado

The Camp Transformation Center Opens in Alexandria, Virginia

Tint World 2-Unit Franchisee Opens a Third Store in Benbrook, Texas

Twin Peaks Prepares for Grand Opening in Columbus, Ohio

Valhallan Esports Training Opens in Pearland, Texas

Waxing the City Signs 6 Multi-Unit Deals To Add 21 Locations in 6 States