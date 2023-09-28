Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Arrives
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
- Always Best Care Opens in Northwest Chicago, Its 4th Illinois Location
- Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens in Greensboro, NC
- Discover Strength Preps for 3 Openings in Utah
- Floor Coverings International Expands in Illinois with 3 New Agreements
- GoJoe Patrol Announces 2 Additional Southeast Franchise Locations
- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Converts 23 Massage Green Franchise Locations
- Hounds Town USA Opens in Conyers, a Southeast Atlanta Suburb
- Massage Envy Opens Its First New Concept Clinic, Mesa, Arizona
- Ninja Nation Enters Arizona with 2 New Signed Leases in Phoenix
- Temporary Wall Systems Opening 2 Locations in Kansas and Missouri
- The Covery’s CEO Set To Open Her Own Franchised Unit in Florida
- Tint World Breaks into Indiana with South Bend Location
- Turbo Tint Opens Newest Franchise in Carrollton, Texas
- Top Rail Fence Opens New Location in Charlotte, NC
- Z Plumberz Is Opening Its First Location in Memphis
Published: September 28th, 2023
