Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Nears
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Caring Transitions Expands with New Location in Guilford, Connecticut
EverLine Coatings Parking Lot and Pavement Maintenance Brand Opens in Columbus, Ohio
Kitchen Tune-Up Opens in Noblesville, Indiana
Lumin Fitness Opens Its First-Ever Franchise in Irving-Las Colinas, Texas
Museum of Illusions Opens in Las Vegas with Gala Celebration
Ninja Nation Mobile Arena Opens in Nashville
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Celebrates 75th Unit with Phoenix Opening
Propelled Brands’ 42 First-Half Deals on Pace for Record-Breaking Year
ServiceMaster Clean Now Serving East Texas with New Franchise Location
Shine Franchise Signs New Franchisee for Tampa Bay Area
Sky Zone To Open in Seattle Suburb in Q4 2024
Sylvan Learning Center Awards 11 New Territories in Q2
Synergy HomeCare Announces Newest Franchise in Cordova, Tennessee
Temporary Wall Systems Expands into Pennsylvania with Allentown/Lancaster Location
Tint World Automotive Styling Centers Opens in Pensacola, Florida
Top Rail Fence Celebrates Grand Opening in Memphis
Unleashed Brands Secures $100M+ Funding for New Franchise Locations
Z Plumberz Now Serving Customers in Palm Beach, Florida Area
