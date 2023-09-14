 Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Nears
Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Nears

Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Nears

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Caring Transitions Expands with New Location in Guilford, Connecticut

EverLine Coatings Parking Lot and Pavement Maintenance Brand Opens in Columbus, Ohio

Kitchen Tune-Up Opens in Noblesville, Indiana

Lumin Fitness Opens Its First-Ever Franchise in Irving-Las Colinas, Texas

Museum of Illusions Opens in Las Vegas with Gala Celebration

Ninja Nation Mobile Arena Opens in Nashville

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Celebrates 75th Unit with Phoenix Opening

Propelled Brands’ 42 First-Half Deals on Pace for Record-Breaking Year 

ServiceMaster Clean Now Serving East Texas with New Franchise Location

Shine Franchise Signs New Franchisee for Tampa Bay Area

Sky Zone To Open in Seattle Suburb in Q4 2024

Sylvan Learning Center Awards 11 New Territories in Q2

Synergy HomeCare Announces Newest Franchise in Cordova, Tennessee

Temporary Wall Systems Expands into Pennsylvania with Allentown/Lancaster Location

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers Opens in Pensacola, Florida

Top Rail Fence Celebrates Grand Opening in Memphis

Unleashed Brands Secures $100M+ Funding for New Franchise Locations

Z Plumberz Now Serving Customers in Palm Beach, Florida Area

Published: September 14th, 2023

