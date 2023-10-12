Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Settles In
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
1-800 Water Damage Opens New Location in the Tallahassee Area
Another Broken Egg Cafe Closes in on 100 Units with Recent Openings
Bach to Rock Franchisee Opens Her 3rd Minnesota Location
Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Plano, Texas
Hounds Town USA Spreads Its Paws in Matawan
Kinderdance Expands Its Reach in Columbus, Ohio
Mathnasium Learning Centers Renews Vietnam Master Franchisee for 10 More Years
Tint World Adds 5th New York Location with New Hyde Park
Voda Cleaning & Restoration Expands To 2 New States, Ohio and Kentucky
Window Hero Opens 2nd Texas Branch with a New Location in Belton
