 Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Settles In
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Settles In

By: Eddy Goldberg | 172 Reads |

Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Autumn Settles In

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

1-800 Water Damage Opens New Location in the Tallahassee Area

Another Broken Egg Cafe Closes in on 100 Units with Recent Openings

Bach to Rock Franchisee Opens Her 3rd Minnesota Location

Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Plano, Texas

Hounds Town USA Spreads Its Paws in Matawan

Kinderdance Expands Its Reach in Columbus, Ohio

Mathnasium Learning Centers Renews Vietnam Master Franchisee for 10 More Years

Tint World Adds 5th New York Location with New Hyde Park

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Expands To 2 New States, Ohio and Kentucky

Window Hero Opens 2nd Texas Branch with a New Location in Belton

Published: October 12th, 2023

Share this Feature

Teriyaki Madness
SPONSORED CONTENT
Teriyaki Madness
SPONSORED CONTENT
Teriyaki Madness
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
MassageLuXe
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

American Family Care
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

MY SALON Suite
With more than 250 locations (and more on the way!), MY SALON Suite is the #1 salon suites franchise opportunity in North America.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
PetWellClinic
PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic offering basic health and wellness services to dogs and cats. PetWellClinic is the first vet clinic...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters