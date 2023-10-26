Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as October Winds Down
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Adventure Kids Playcare Adds Two Locations in Greater Seattle
Bach to Rock Music School Celebrates Grand Opening in River Edge, New Jersey
Batteries Plus Inks 6-Unit Deal Along Florida’s Treasure Coast
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Concept Announces Executive Leadership Team
Executive Home Care Expands into Coral Springs, Tampa, Annapolis, and Parker, CO
First Light Home Care Inks 2-Location Deal in New Jersey
LashKind Announces 2-Unit Agreement for Miami
Premium Service Brands Signs 2-Territory Maid Right Franchisee in Georgia
Re-Bath Inks 2-Territory Agreement for Mississippi and Alabama
School of Rock Opens in Providencia, Chile
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting Opens in Northeast Atlanta
Stretch Zone Franchisee Drew Brees Re-Commits as Brand Ambassador Through 2028
Sylvan Learning Opens New Center in Central Newark, New Jersey
Urban Air Adventure Park Franchisee Expands in Texas & Tennessee
Window Hero Enters Pennsylvania with New Location in Warminster
Youth Enrichment Brands Acquires School of Rock
