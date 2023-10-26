Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as October Winds Down

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Adventure Kids Playcare Adds Two Locations in Greater Seattle

Bach to Rock Music School Celebrates Grand Opening in River Edge, New Jersey

Batteries Plus Inks 6-Unit Deal Along Florida’s Treasure Coast

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Concept Announces Executive Leadership Team

Executive Home Care Expands into Coral Springs, Tampa, Annapolis, and Parker, CO

First Light Home Care Inks 2-Location Deal in New Jersey

LashKind Announces 2-Unit Agreement for Miami

Premium Service Brands Signs 2-Territory Maid Right Franchisee in Georgia

Re-Bath Inks 2-Territory Agreement for Mississippi and Alabama

School of Rock Opens in Providencia, Chile

Spherion Staffing & Recruiting Opens in Northeast Atlanta

Stretch Zone Franchisee Drew Brees Re-Commits as Brand Ambassador Through 2028

Sylvan Learning Opens New Center in Central Newark, New Jersey

Urban Air Adventure Park Franchisee Expands in Texas & Tennessee

Window Hero Enters Pennsylvania with New Location in Warminster

Youth Enrichment Brands Acquires School of Rock