Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Thanksgiving Arrives
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
AtWork Expands with Third Utah Office
Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa Opens in Guelph, Ontario, Canada
Hounds Town USA Opens a New Location in Winter Park, Florida
Metal Supermarkets Opens New Unit in Ogden, Utah
Office Evolution’s Flexible Workspace Model Comes to Denver
Phenix Salon Suites Opens Second Location in Charlotte, North Carolina
Pvolve Inks Multi-Unit Deal To Bring 4 Franchise Studio Locations to Austin
QC Kinetix Clinic Opens in Wisconsin's Chippewa Valley
School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Music Education
Sylvan Learning Awards New Territory in Simi Valley, California
Synergy HomeCare Announces Newest Franchise, North of San Antonio
Take 5 Oil Change Named Official Oil Change Partner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers
The Dog Stop Opens Newest Location in Argyle, Texas
Tint World’s 22nd Location in Texas Opens in New Braunfels
