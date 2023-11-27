Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue as Thanksgiving Arrives

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

AtWork Expands with Third Utah Office

Dogtopia Opens 250th Location

Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa Opens in Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Hounds Town USA Opens a New Location in Winter Park, Florida

Metal Supermarkets Opens New Unit in Ogden, Utah

Office Evolution’s Flexible Workspace Model Comes to Denver

Phenix Salon Suites Opens Second Location in Charlotte, North Carolina

Pvolve Inks Multi-Unit Deal To Bring 4 Franchise Studio Locations to Austin

QC Kinetix Clinic Opens in Wisconsin's Chippewa Valley

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Music Education

Sylvan Learning Awards New Territory in Simi Valley, California

Synergy HomeCare Announces Newest Franchise, North of San Antonio

Take 5 Oil Change Named Official Oil Change Partner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers

The Dog Stop Opens Newest Location in Argyle, Texas

Tint World’s 22nd Location in Texas Opens in New Braunfels