Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in August
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Its First Location in Austin
Body20 Celebrates First Half of 2023 with 16 New Studio Openings
Carstar Announces Grand Opening in Brooklyn, New York
Central Bark Enters New Jersey with 3-Unit Deal
Chem-Dry Inks 2 Franchise Agreements Across 4 Tennessee Territories
College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving Adds Northern Tennessee Location
Crunch Fitness Opens in Charlotte, NC
Ductz Enters California with New Location in Sacramento
Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Huntsville, Alabama
Merry Maids Longtime Franchisee Expands San Antonio Service Area
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Opens in West Central Florida
RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Expands to Las Vegas
The Camp Transformation Center To Open in Elk Grove, California
Upgrade Labs Continues Expansion with Canadian Multi-Unit Deal
Vetama, a New Mobile Veterinary Concept, Sells Its First Franchise
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Enters Arizona, Idaho, and Washington
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$100,000
$400,000