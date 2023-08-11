Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in August

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Its First Location in Austin

Body20 Celebrates First Half of 2023 with 16 New Studio Openings

Carstar Announces Grand Opening in Brooklyn, New York

Central Bark Enters New Jersey with 3-Unit Deal

Chem-Dry Inks 2 Franchise Agreements Across 4 Tennessee Territories

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving Adds Northern Tennessee Location

Crunch Fitness Opens in Charlotte, NC

Ductz Enters California with New Location in Sacramento

Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Huntsville, Alabama

Merry Maids Longtime Franchisee Expands San Antonio Service Area

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Opens in West Central Florida

RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Expands to Las Vegas

The Camp Transformation Center To Open in Elk Grove, California

Upgrade Labs Continues Expansion with Canadian Multi-Unit Deal

Vetama, a New Mobile Veterinary Concept, Sells Its First Franchise

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Enters Arizona, Idaho, and Washington