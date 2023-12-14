 Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in December
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in December

By: Eddy Goldberg | 74 Reads |

Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in December

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

A Place At Home Opens in Norco, California

Caring Transitions Opens in Great Neck, New York

Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Shop in Prescott, Arizona

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Signs Its First Development Deal for 20 Units in South Texas

Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Canton, Ohio

Hounds Town USA Opens in Fort Worth

Payroll Vault Signs New Franchisee for Katy, Texas

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Signs Deal To Develop 6 New Houston Locations

QC Kinetix Opens Its First Clinic in Virginia, in Richmond

RNR Tire Express Inks Territory Agreement for Southeast Florida

Southwest Florida Merry Maids Franchisee Expands Service Area

Spavia Franchisees Open Second Location in Minneapolis Suburbs

StretchLab Opens Its 400th Studio

Tint World Opens in Tyrone, Georgia Its 9th Location in the Peach State 

Top Rail Fence Enters Florida with New Tampa Location

ZIPS Cleaners Franchisees Open Unit in Newport News, Virginia, Their 4th Location

Published: December 14th, 2023

Share this Feature

Smoothie King
SPONSORED CONTENT
Smoothie King
SPONSORED CONTENT
Smoothie King
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Potbelly Sandwich Works
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

IHOP
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants
Checkers Drive-In restaurant franchises are small but efficient making our restaurants easy to operate and typically reduced overhead costs.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Midas
With over 2,000 locations globally, Midas is the auto repair and service shop people know and trust. Multi-unit ownership with Midas is a terrific...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters