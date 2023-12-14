Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in December
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
A Place At Home Opens in Norco, California
Caring Transitions Opens in Great Neck, New York
Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Shop in Prescott, Arizona
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Signs Its First Development Deal for 20 Units in South Texas
Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Canton, Ohio
Hounds Town USA Opens in Fort Worth
Payroll Vault Signs New Franchisee for Katy, Texas
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Signs Deal To Develop 6 New Houston Locations
QC Kinetix Opens Its First Clinic in Virginia, in Richmond
RNR Tire Express Inks Territory Agreement for Southeast Florida
Southwest Florida Merry Maids Franchisee Expands Service Area
Spavia Franchisees Open Second Location in Minneapolis Suburbs
StretchLab Opens Its 400th Studio
Tint World Opens in Tyrone, Georgia Its 9th Location in the Peach State
Top Rail Fence Enters Florida with New Tampa Location
ZIPS Cleaners Franchisees Open Unit in Newport News, Virginia, Their 4th Location
