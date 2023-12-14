Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in December

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

A Place At Home Opens in Norco, California

Caring Transitions Opens in Great Neck, New York

Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Shop in Prescott, Arizona

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Signs Its First Development Deal for 20 Units in South Texas

Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Canton, Ohio

Hounds Town USA Opens in Fort Worth

Payroll Vault Signs New Franchisee for Katy, Texas

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Signs Deal To Develop 6 New Houston Locations

QC Kinetix Opens Its First Clinic in Virginia, in Richmond

RNR Tire Express Inks Territory Agreement for Southeast Florida

Southwest Florida Merry Maids Franchisee Expands Service Area

Spavia Franchisees Open Second Location in Minneapolis Suburbs

StretchLab Opens Its 400th Studio

Tint World Opens in Tyrone, Georgia Its 9th Location in the Peach State

Top Rail Fence Enters Florida with New Tampa Location

ZIPS Cleaners Franchisees Open Unit in Newport News, Virginia, Their 4th Location