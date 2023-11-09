Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in November
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Anchored Tiny Homes Ends Q3 with 16 New Territories; 34 to Date in 2023
CMIT Solutions Opens in Virginia’s Northern Shenandoah Valley
DermaEnvy Skincare Opens New Franchise in New Minas, Nova Scotia
Hand & Stone Expands in Midwest with 8 New Spa Agreements in Chicago
Honest Abe Roofing To Open in Jackson, TN, and Harlingen, TX
Hounds Town USA Opens New Location in Matawan, NJ
Icebox Cryotherapy Studios Lands “Strategic” Private Investment from Impact Brands
Launch Entertainment Announces 3-Park Deal for North Dallas
My Salon Suite Buys 6 Cirque Salon Studios in Charleston, SC; Tops 300 Locations
Phenix Salon Suites Grows Ohio Footprint with 2-Unit Agreement
Synergy HomeCare Announces Newest Location in Chantilly, Virginia
Tint World Franchisee Adds 2nd Washington Location with Tacoma Unit
Top Rail Fence Naperville Hosts Grand Opening Event at Local Batfest
Weed Pro Is Now Lawn Squad, Launches with National Ambitions (Authority Brands)
Window Hero Opens in Northeast Reading, Its 2nd Pennsylvania Location
