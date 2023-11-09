 Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continue in November
By: Eddy Goldberg

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Anchored Tiny Homes Ends Q3 with 16 New Territories; 34 to Date in 2023

CMIT Solutions Opens in Virginia’s Northern Shenandoah Valley

DermaEnvy Skincare Opens New Franchise in New Minas, Nova Scotia

Hand & Stone Expands in Midwest with 8 New Spa Agreements in Chicago

Honest Abe Roofing To Open in Jackson, TN, and Harlingen, TX

Hounds Town USA Opens New Location in Matawan, NJ

Icebox Cryotherapy Studios Lands “Strategic” Private Investment from Impact Brands

Launch Entertainment Announces 3-Park Deal for North Dallas

My Salon Suite Buys 6 Cirque Salon Studios in Charleston, SC; Tops 300 Locations

Phenix Salon Suites Grows Ohio Footprint with 2-Unit Agreement

Synergy HomeCare Announces Newest Location in Chantilly, Virginia

Tint World Franchisee Adds 2nd Washington Location with Tacoma Unit

Top Rail Fence Naperville Hosts Grand Opening Event at Local Batfest

Weed Pro Is Now Lawn Squad, Launches with National Ambitions (Authority Brands)

Window Hero Opens in Northeast Reading, Its 2nd Pennsylvania Location

Published: November 9th, 2023

