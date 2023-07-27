 Service Brands Expansion and Growth Continues in July
By: Eddy Goldberg

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

1-800-Got-Junk? Expands with New Franchise in Augusta, GA

Alamo Drafthouse To Open New Cinema in Naples, Florida

American Family Care Inks “Significant” Multi-Unit Deal for Central Florida

Blo Blow Dry Bar Franchise To Open First Location in Memphis Area

Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie Opens Flagship in West Hollywood

Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning School Expands to Chicago Area

D1 Training To Bring 4 Locations to Greater Sacramento Area

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Opens 31 New Clinics in First Half of 2023

Glo30 Skincare Studio Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Texas

GoDog Names Dogtopia Founder Amy Nichols as Its New CEO

Grease Monkey To Open Its First “Store of the Future” Prototype in Warner Robins, GA

GYMGUYZ Inks Deal for North Columbus, Ohio Area

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Spanish Fort, AL

Iron Tribe Fitness Signs Agreements for 4 Gyms in West Central Florida

Metal Supermarkets Inks Deal for Third Location in Denver

QC Kinetix Expands to Pleasanton & San Jose, California

Scoop Soldiers Opens in Atlanta

Senior Helpers Opens in Queen Creek, AZ

Tint World Continues North Carolina Expansion with New Wilmington Location

Upgrade Labs To Open New Facility in Austin

Published: July 27th, 2023

