Service Brands Expansion and Growth News as Summer Heats Up
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
1-800 Water Damage Expands in Florida with Opening in Jacksonville
Ace Pickleball Club Expands with New Locations Across the U.S.
Bach to Rock Music School Inks 3-Unit AD Agreement with Minneapolis Franchisees
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens First Location in Nevada
Carstar Opens New Facility in St-Eustache, Quebec
Children’s Lighthouse Signs Deal To Bring First School to Tennessee
Christian Brothers Automotive Franchisee Adds 2nd Store in Star, Idaho
Executive Home Care Announces Expansion to Bergen County, NJ
GLO30 Expands into Charlotte, North Carolina
Goldfish Swim School Signs Agreement for Lakeville, Minnesota
Home Franchise Concepts Unveils Ownership Program for Franchisees’ Employees
Hounds Town USA Expands in Northern Atlanta
Lapels Cleaners of Martha’s Vineyard Reopens with 2 New Partners
MassageLuXe Expands Through Multi-Unit Deals with Existing Franchisees
Senior Helpers Opens In-Home Senior Care Service in Northern Utah
Sylvan Learning Center Awards Territory in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
The Dog Stop Celebrates 100th and 101st Locations
Tint World Launches New Location in Brookfield, Connecticut
United Real Estate Announces Second Expansion in Huntsville, Alabama
