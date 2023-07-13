Service Brands Expansion and Growth News as Summer Heats Up

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

1-800 Water Damage Expands in Florida with Opening in Jacksonville

Ace Pickleball Club Expands with New Locations Across the U.S.

Bach to Rock Music School Inks 3-Unit AD Agreement with Minneapolis Franchisees

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens First Location in Nevada

Carstar Opens New Facility in St-Eustache, Quebec

Children’s Lighthouse Signs Deal To Bring First School to Tennessee

Christian Brothers Automotive Franchisee Adds 2nd Store in Star, Idaho

Executive Home Care Announces Expansion to Bergen County, NJ

GLO30 Expands into Charlotte, North Carolina

Goldfish Swim School Signs Agreement for Lakeville, Minnesota

Home Franchise Concepts Unveils Ownership Program for Franchisees’ Employees

Hounds Town USA Expands in Northern Atlanta

Lapels Cleaners of Martha’s Vineyard Reopens with 2 New Partners

MassageLuXe Expands Through Multi-Unit Deals with Existing Franchisees

Senior Helpers Opens In-Home Senior Care Service in Northern Utah

Sylvan Learning Center Awards Territory in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Dog Stop Celebrates 100th and 101st Locations

Tint World Launches New Location in Brookfield, Connecticut

United Real Estate Announces Second Expansion in Huntsville, Alabama