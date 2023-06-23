Service Brands Expansion and Growth News as Summer Kicks In
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Batteries Plus Signs Area Development Agreement To Close Out Atlanta
Blo Blow Dry Bar Franchisee Adds 2 More in Boston’s South Shore
Caring Senior Service Open in Orange County, Its 2nd California Location
Dogtopia Signs Deal for 4 Units in New Jersey and New York
Hounds Town USA Opens 1st Louisiana Location in Jefferson
Launch Entertainment Inks First San Diego Development Deal
Midwest Shooting Center Sells Territories in Rochester and Minneapolis, Minnesota
Monkee’s Franchising Expands to Brentwood, Its 3rd Tennessee Location
Stretch Zone Opens in Dawsonville, Its 17th Georgia Location
Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change Opens in Dawsonville, Georgia
Studio Pilates International Set To Launch First UK Studio in Exeter in June
Sylvan Learning Awards Two Territories to Couple in South Carolina
The Patch Boys Expands to Chattanooga
Pet Evolution Inks Deal for 16–18 Units in Greater Orlando
PetWellClinic Signs 5-Unit Deal for Tucson Area
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Inks 1st Agreement in Chicago
Ziebart Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Expands from New York to Florida
