Service Brands Expansion and Growth News as Summer Kicks In

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Batteries Plus Signs Area Development Agreement To Close Out Atlanta

Blo Blow Dry Bar Franchisee Adds 2 More in Boston’s South Shore

Caring Senior Service Open in Orange County, Its 2nd California Location

Dogtopia Signs Deal for 4 Units in New Jersey and New York

Hounds Town USA Opens 1st Louisiana Location in Jefferson

Launch Entertainment Inks First San Diego Development Deal

Midwest Shooting Center Sells Territories in Rochester and Minneapolis, Minnesota

Monkee’s Franchising Expands to Brentwood, Its 3rd Tennessee Location

Stretch Zone Opens in Dawsonville, Its 17th Georgia Location

Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change Opens in Dawsonville, Georgia

Studio Pilates International Set To Launch First UK Studio in Exeter in June

Sylvan Learning Awards Two Territories to Couple in South Carolina

The Patch Boys Expands to Chattanooga

Pet Evolution Inks Deal for 16–18 Units in Greater Orlando

PetWellClinic Signs 5-Unit Deal for Tucson Area

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Inks 1st Agreement in Chicago

Ziebart Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Expands from New York to Florida