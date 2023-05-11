Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for April and May
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Ace Pickleball Club Awards Its First 10 Franchises Across 4 States
Authority Brands Reports Strong Q1 and Acquires Screenmobile
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens 2nd Location in Texas
College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving Opens in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Five Star Bath Solutions Named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review
GymGuyz Turns 15, Adds 18 New Territories in Past Year
Hounds Town USA Opens in Charlotte, Its 6th Location in North Carolina
Iron 24 Fitness + Recovery Opens 3rd Unit in Lake Jackson, Texas
Kitchen Tune-Up Opens in Royal Palm Beach, Florida
Merry Maids To Open in Northern Tucson in June
Mr Handyman Ran a “Worst Deck in America Contest” in April
My Salon Suite Franchisee To Double in Size with New 10-Unit Agreement
Pirtek USA Begins 2023 with 2 Openings and 14 Signings
ServiceMaster Clean Franchisee Adds West Texas Territory
Tint World Opens in Buda, Texas, Near Austin
Unity Rd. Highlights Top 8 Markets for Prospective Dispensary Entrepreneurs
