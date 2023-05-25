 Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for May
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for May

By: Eddy Goldberg | 198 Reads |

Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for May

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Altitude Trampoline Park Inks Franchise Deal for Paso Robles, California

Always Best Care Expands in Calgary, Canada

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Continues Expansion with 1st New Mexico Location

Caring Transitions Signs Agreement for New Location in Carrollton, Texas

Dogtopia Passes 500 Signed Franchise Agreements in the U.S.

Fetch! Pet Care Celebrates 20 Years of Pet Care Service

GLO30 Announces Franchise Expansion to Orlando

Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa Opens in Millstone, New Jersey

MassageLuXe Opens Second Franchise in Delaware

PetWellClinic Growth Strategy Featured in Harvard Business Publishing Case Study

ServiceMaster Clean Franchise Opens in St. Louis

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Opens in Oak Lawn, Illinois

Upgrade Labs To Open First Location in Idaho in Meridian

Waxing the City on Pace To Double YOY Openings, Development Agreements

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Signs Agreement for 250th Location

 

Published: May 25th, 2023

Share this Feature

Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT
Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT
Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
PetWellClinic
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Wienerschnitzel
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
One of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S., Jimmy John’s has been making fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches since 1983 - and seeking...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Smoothie King
Blend opportunity with success and join the nation’s #1 health and fitness smoothie brand today!
Cash Required:
$100,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters