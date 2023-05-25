Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for May
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Altitude Trampoline Park Inks Franchise Deal for Paso Robles, California
Always Best Care Expands in Calgary, Canada
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Continues Expansion with 1st New Mexico Location
Caring Transitions Signs Agreement for New Location in Carrollton, Texas
Dogtopia Passes 500 Signed Franchise Agreements in the U.S.
Fetch! Pet Care Celebrates 20 Years of Pet Care Service
GLO30 Announces Franchise Expansion to Orlando
Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa Opens in Millstone, New Jersey
MassageLuXe Opens Second Franchise in Delaware
PetWellClinic Growth Strategy Featured in Harvard Business Publishing Case Study
ServiceMaster Clean Franchise Opens in St. Louis
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Opens in Oak Lawn, Illinois
Upgrade Labs To Open First Location in Idaho in Meridian
Waxing the City on Pace To Double YOY Openings, Development Agreements
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Signs Agreement for 250th Location
