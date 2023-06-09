 Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for May-June
By: Eddy Goldberg | 316 Reads |

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning School Signs Franchise Deal for Nashville

Choice Hotels Seeks To Buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Crunch Fitness Franchise Announces Newest Location in Winter Garden, Florida

Dermani Medspa Announces Franchise Agreement in Suburban Chicago

ERA Real Estate Adds 2 New Affiliates in Sacramento Area

Go Mini’s Adds Long Distance Moving Service

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Owings Mills, MD

Merry Maids Set To Open in Dalton, Georgia

My Eyelab Opens Second Store in Chattanooga Area

PayMore Inks 5-Unit Deal for Seattle Area

QC Kinetix To Open in Springfield, Mass. on June 14

Senior Helpers Opens in Northwest Atlanta

ServiceMaster Clean Debuts in Nashville

Sky Zone To Open a New Park in Warner Robins, Georgia

Speed Queen Laundry Opens in Boca Raton

Tint World Announces Opening of 8th North Carolina Location

XP League To Open in Aurora, Colorado

Published: June 9th, 2023

