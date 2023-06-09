Service Brands Expansion and Growth News for May-June
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning School Signs Franchise Deal for Nashville
Choice Hotels Seeks To Buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Crunch Fitness Franchise Announces Newest Location in Winter Garden, Florida
Dermani Medspa Announces Franchise Agreement in Suburban Chicago
ERA Real Estate Adds 2 New Affiliates in Sacramento Area
Go Mini’s Adds Long Distance Moving Service
Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Owings Mills, MD
Merry Maids Set To Open in Dalton, Georgia
My Eyelab Opens Second Store in Chattanooga Area
PayMore Inks 5-Unit Deal for Seattle Area
QC Kinetix To Open in Springfield, Mass. on June 14
Senior Helpers Opens in Northwest Atlanta
ServiceMaster Clean Debuts in Nashville
Sky Zone To Open a New Park in Warner Robins, Georgia
Speed Queen Laundry Opens in Boca Raton
Tint World Announces Opening of 8th North Carolina Location
XP League To Open in Aurora, Colorado
