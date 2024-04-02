Shah Signs 8-Unit Deal with Success Space

Atlanta businessman Alvin Shah signed an 8-unit regional developer deal with Success Space, a café, co-work, and coaching franchise concept.

Shah, who is the managing partner of First Option Mortgage, has a history of franchising with QSR and fast-casual restaurant concepts. Shah will grow the brand's footprint in North Atlanta while partnering with franchise operators.

"Throughout my career within the mortgage, real estate, and franchise industries, I've been driven by a mindset of scale," said Shah. "I've grown my businesses by partnering with the right talent and helping other people in the process. Success Space is a concept that aligns with my experience across these industries and with my values as an entrepreneur. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the brand and working alongside fellow dedicated professionals in the process."

As part of Shah's regional development deal, he will open his first location with his business partner, Jose De La Rosa, a commercial realtor in Atlanta. They are actively searching for real estate opportunities and aim to open the location in the next year. From there, Shah will begin actively marketing the franchise opportunity to qualified individuals who will carry on Success Space's growth within the territory.

"Alvin's professional background creates a perfect synergy with Success Space," said Ted Laatz, president of Success Space. "His expertise in commercial and residential real estate and franchising provides him with a unique perspective and ability to successfully further our mission in key markets in Atlanta. Alvin is a valued franchise partner and we are confident in Success Space's bright future in Atlanta alongside him."