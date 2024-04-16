Shahs Sign Deal with Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

First-time franchisees Dr. Shaukat Shah and his son Asad Shah signed a multi-unit deal to open Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen units this summer in four California cities: San Joaquin, Danville, Stockton, and Modesto.

"During our visit to Russo's location in Houston, Texas, while exploring various pizza franchise options, Russo's truly stood out among the competition. The exceptional quality of ingredients and flavors convinced us to choose Russo's for our franchise venture and to establish multiple locations in California," according to a statement from the Shahs. "What attracted us to owning a Russo's Pizza Franchise was the direct access to Chef Anthony Russo, the brand's founder, instead of dealing with a large corporation where personal connection might be lacking. Chef Russo's involvement in the brand is a key factor that sets Russo's apart."

The new locations will be Russo's casual pizza & Italian restaurant footprint with 1,500- to 2,000-square feet with an open kitchen design and a large outdoor patio.

"We pride ourselves on using my family's classic Italian recipes and the freshest ingredients to create a unique and delicious product," said Russo, the founder and CEO. "The superior quality of our food sets our franchise concept apart from other pizza chains. We are thrilled to expand our presence in California alongside Dr. Shah and Asad Shah, bringing the best New York-style pizza and authentic Italian cuisine to the local community."