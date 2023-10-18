"Shark Tank" success signs multi-unit deal with Schmackary's 

Alex Laracy just completed a multi-unit franchise agreement with Schmackary’s to open multiple units in New York City beyond the flagship store featured in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Laracy co-owned two companies in the past decade: Green Box, a “Shark Tank”-winning eco-friendly food packaging company, as well as one of the first marketing agencies exclusively for social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Both were sold profitably.

He discovered Schmackary’s while on an outing with his 3-year-old son. After seeing his son fall in love with the store, Laracy knew it was something special that he needed to be a part of. “I just remember thinking, ‘This is it,’” Laracy said. “The in-store experience at Schmackary's is unique compared to any other major concept out there. I’m truly honored to bring their iconic charm and Broadway flair to more neighborhoods in New York City."

Schmackary’s New York flagship store cranks out thousands of cookies daily for tourists, locals, and Broadway stars. Most recently, the store appeared on Hulu’s “Only Murders in The Building” as a core part of the plot, making Schmackary’s a household name nationwide.

Schmackary’s Founder Zachary Schmahl said he is eager for the restaurant to expand near his iconic original location. “New York City has been our home and heart since the very beginning,” he said. “It's difficult to put into words the sheer excitement I feel about deepening our connections with our existing community and forging new ones.”

